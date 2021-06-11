100,000 Shares in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. A-Mark Precious Metals makes up approximately 1.0% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.39% of A-Mark Precious Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,510 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $661,653.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,640.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $358,727.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,722 shares of company stock worth $3,967,738 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $545.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of -0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.68. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

