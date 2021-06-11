102,129 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Ryder System as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,324,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after buying an additional 572,488 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ryder System by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.02 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

