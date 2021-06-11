1,021,879 Shares in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,021,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,902,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 12.30% of 890 5th Avenue Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth $9,171,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,845,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000.

Shares of ENFA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a blank check company that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

