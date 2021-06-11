103,500 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,954,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Biogen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $409.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.34.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

