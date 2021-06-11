$107.73 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to post sales of $107.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.63 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $79.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $458.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $465.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $474.92 million, with estimates ranging from $465.10 million to $479.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCCI opened at $29.99 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.72. The company has a market cap of $725.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.