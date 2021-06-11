121,550 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,790,000. Vail Resorts comprises 2.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Vail Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,140.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.88 and a 1-year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

