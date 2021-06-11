$125.27 Million in Sales Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will report sales of $125.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.62 million to $129.93 million. ATN International reported sales of $109.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $568.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $528.47 million to $608.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $746.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $124.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.73 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATNI shares. TheStreet downgraded ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ATN International by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98. ATN International has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $64.43. The firm has a market cap of $784.75 million, a P/E ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.89%.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

