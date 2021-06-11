1,273,688 Shares in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,273,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,622,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 18.50% of Sandbridge Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,017,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,976,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

NYSE SBG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,548. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

