$130.65 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce $130.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.40 million and the lowest is $129.90 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $129.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $512.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.50 million to $512.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $504.45 million, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $519.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%.

FFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,141,000 after buying an additional 583,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,591,000 after acquiring an additional 164,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.