145,469 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Conrad N. Hilton Foundation

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,870,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 49.4% of Conrad N. Hilton Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $423.89. The company had a trading volume of 151,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,161. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $417.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $425.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

