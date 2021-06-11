150,000 Shares in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBTCU. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBTCU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,910. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

In other Nocturne Acquisition news, CFO Ka Seng Ao acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

