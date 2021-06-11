16,925,781 Shares in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,925,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,829,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 52.33% of Arrival as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Arrival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Arrival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Arrival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new position in Arrival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000.

Get Arrival alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ARVL opened at $19.75 on Friday. Arrival has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68.

Arrival Profile

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.