$17.75 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report $17.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $18.00 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $19.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $70.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $79.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of CWCO opened at $12.65 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $192.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $64,571. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 914,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 78,925 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 39.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

