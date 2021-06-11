170,000 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Purchased by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Hess as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after acquiring an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Hess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,414,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,213,000 after purchasing an additional 427,304 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.40. 20,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $90.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,073,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 823,462 shares of company stock worth $65,666,608. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.12.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

