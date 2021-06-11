1MillionNFTs Market Cap Tops $237,672.66 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00005354 BTC on popular exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $237,672.66 and approximately $167,745.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00158138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00193601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.01132921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,079.71 or 1.00228976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

