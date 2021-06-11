$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will announce $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $8.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.47.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 20,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $1,153,276.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,902,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,020,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,502. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

