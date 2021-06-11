$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to announce sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $11.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.43 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.84 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,009 shares of company stock worth $9,309,362. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,750,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,889,000 after purchasing an additional 321,164 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 330,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 257,907 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,112,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

