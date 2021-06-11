2,000,000 Shares in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) Purchased by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RXRAU. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000.

RXRAU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 3,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,249. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

