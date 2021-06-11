22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Director Sells $597,500.00 in Stock

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

XXII stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.79. 2,108,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,250. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $730.80 million, a PE ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

