23,739 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.72.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

