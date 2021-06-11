24,318 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist reduced their target price on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $63.68 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.97.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

