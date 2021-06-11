$247.87 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to report $247.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.10 million and the highest is $254.52 million. CONMED posted sales of $157.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $177,475.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,043.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,127 shares of company stock worth $11,116,439. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CONMED by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000.

CONMED stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 349.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.54. CONMED has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

