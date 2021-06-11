$27.14 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report $27.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.40 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $23.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $111.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.01 million to $113.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $119.24 million, with estimates ranging from $117.48 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

