$271.71 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report $271.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.50 million and the highest is $281.11 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $238.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.47.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,117,000 after acquiring an additional 261,754 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

