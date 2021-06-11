$280.03 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce $280.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $201.10 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $147.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $987.30 million to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of BOOT opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.59.

In other news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,318 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after acquiring an additional 169,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Boot Barn by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $27,734,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96,333 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.