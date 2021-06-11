286,949 Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 286,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,107. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.