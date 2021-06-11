$3.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post $3.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 548.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $10.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $65.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,745. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.