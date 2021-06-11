$3.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post $3.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 548.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $10.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $65.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,745. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

