300,000 Shares in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Separately, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $253,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS XPDIU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

