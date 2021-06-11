300,600 Shares in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,969,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,102,000.

Gores Technology Partners II stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,926. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

