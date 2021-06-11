30,362 Shares in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PetroChina by 37.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PetroChina by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 138.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 83,539 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PetroChina by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PetroChina alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

NYSE PTR opened at $44.01 on Friday. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. Research analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.10%.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.