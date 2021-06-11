$304.60 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce $304.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.40 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $270.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $43.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

