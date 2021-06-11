$306.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post $306.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.14 million to $307.78 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $216.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $946.86 million, with estimates ranging from $932.12 million to $961.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $652.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

