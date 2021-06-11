$331.15 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce sales of $331.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.69 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $146.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.28. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 44,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 9.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

