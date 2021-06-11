$34.73 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report sales of $34.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the lowest is $34.50 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $31.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $139.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $143.13 million, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $144.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $29.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $412.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.