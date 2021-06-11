357,201 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 357,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Omega Healthcare Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on OHI. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.