$366.60 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce sales of $366.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.30 million and the highest is $371.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $142.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,681 shares of company stock worth $3,501,628. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 165,740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,167,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth about $899,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 180.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

