39,903 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Acquired by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,000. MongoDB comprises about 2.3% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of MongoDB at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $4.00 on Friday, hitting $333.52. 16,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,157. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,807 shares of company stock valued at $106,389,987. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

