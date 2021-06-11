3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.80. Approximately 21,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,980,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $565,947. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in 3D Systems by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,032 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

