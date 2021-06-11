$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report $4.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $16.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $17.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $17.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,792,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $53.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.