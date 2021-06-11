$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report $4.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $16.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $17.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $17.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,792,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $53.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.