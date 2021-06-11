$4.86 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report $4.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.04 billion and the lowest is $4.69 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year sales of $16.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.63 billion to $18.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $15.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

X opened at $27.75 on Friday. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

