$43.43 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will post $43.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.97 million. Insmed reported sales of $42.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $195.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.33 million to $213.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $312.59 million, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $373.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $29.07 on Friday. Insmed has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

