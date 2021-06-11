$431.82 Million in Sales Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post sales of $431.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $465.90 million and the lowest is $405.05 million. Express posted sales of $245.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Express by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Express by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Express by 46.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Express in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Express by 34.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Express stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84. Express has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

