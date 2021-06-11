471,565 Shares in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) Purchased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMGCU. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $7,566,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $746,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

RMGCU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,806. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.