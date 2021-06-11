$48.13 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post $48.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.45 million and the highest is $52.80 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $20.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $167.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.30 million to $175.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $196.53 million, with estimates ranging from $147.60 million to $248.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXK. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

