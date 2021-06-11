$490.77 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to announce sales of $490.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $487.23 million and the highest is $493.09 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $440.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,079,000 after buying an additional 382,043 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,213,000 after buying an additional 2,044,552 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after buying an additional 528,257 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $65.75 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.