500,000 Shares in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000. 890 5th Avenue Partners comprises about 1.4% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000.

OTCMKTS:ENFAU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 27,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

