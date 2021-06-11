500,000 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 6.50% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $970,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,414,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HCII traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,635. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

