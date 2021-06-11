$51.60 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post sales of $51.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $52.00 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $37.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $209.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $212.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $227.95 million, with estimates ranging from $224.09 million to $232.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Several research firms have commented on FC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

FC stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $439.80 million, a P/E ratio of -39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 155,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

