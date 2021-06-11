51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of 51job worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of 51job by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of 51job by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 51job alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of JOBS opened at $74.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.68. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.96.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 29.64%. Analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.