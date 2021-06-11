$59.60 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to report $59.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.22 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $53.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $240.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $242.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $251.59 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

BFS opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after buying an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,502,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Saul Centers by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

