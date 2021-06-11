$59.60 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to report $59.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.22 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $53.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $240.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $242.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $251.59 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saul Centers.
BFS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after buying an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,502,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Saul Centers by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.